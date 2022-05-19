OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Martha’s Vineyard’s new police chief has been part of the town’s lore for nearly his whole life.

Jonathan Searle was just named head of the Oak Bluffs department but before his long career in law enforcement even got started, he played a key part in the legendary movie “Jaws.”

He and his real-life brother played a pair of boys who did not “stay out of the water.” The pair grew up on the vineyard, where the iconic blockbuster was filmed back in 1974.

Instead of pursuing an acting career after “Jaws” came out, Searle stayed out of the spotlight and eventually went into policing.

