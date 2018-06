Oak Bluffs police are looking to identify this man in connection with an ongoing investigation. Courtesy Oak Bluffs Police Department.

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Oak Bluffs police are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The department shared photos of the man on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Oak Bluffs police at 508-693-0750. Anonymous tips can be left at 508-696-0303.

