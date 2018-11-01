Oak Bluffs police issue warning after nail found in trick-or-treaters candy bar

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Oak Bluffs police are warning the public after they say a parent located a nail inside a mini Hershey candy bar Wednesday night.

The nail punctured the wrapper and was partially sticking out, police say.

According to police, the parent believes the candy bar was possibly obtained from a side street off Vineyard Avenue.

Police are urging the public to contact them if they know of any houses that were giving out mini Hershey bars in the area of Vineyard Avenue or if they find anything suspicious in their children’s Halloween candy.

