ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Oakmont Regional High School, which serves Westminster and Ashburnham, and the Overlook Middle School were in lockdown, according to the two towns’ police departments.

The departments’ Facebook posts first emphasized that “there is no interior threat” and it is not an active shooter incident.

The investigation was in the schools’ parking lots, but later, the schools were assessed and cleared, and there was no credible threat, the departments said.

Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said on Facebook that “Gardner High School was one of 20 schools across the state to receive a bomb threat. All students were evacuated and Gardner Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police searched the building and all busses. The area was declared safe and students have returned to their classrooms and are all accounted for.”

The Gardner Police Department clarified on Facebook that the threat was generally targeted toward area high schools and came from the Ashburnham Police Department, and was not a direct threat.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)