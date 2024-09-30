(CNN) — To borrow from one of their song titles, Oasis has decided to “Acquiesce” to their North American fans who want to get in on their reunion tour.

The British rock band has announced an expansion of their 2025 tour, which now includes dates in the US.

“America. Oasis is coming,” a post on the band’s X account reads. “You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

According to their official site, the North American leg of the tour will kick off August 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, before traveling to Chicago, Illinois, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Los Angeles, California and Mexico City, Mexico.

“Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America,” a statement from the band’s management shared on Instgagram reads.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable,” the statement continues. “But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.”

The statement also explains that this was being done to “hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Excitement over Oasis reuniting 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher parted ways saw concertgoers scrambling for tickets and the result was a bit of a mess.

Things were so bad that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over a possible “breach of consumer protection law.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Ticketmaster for comment.

Presale registration for the North American tour is currently available on Oasis’ website until Tuesday at 8 a.m ET, while the general ticket sale will begin at noon Friday local time.

The band plans to also tour outside of Europe and North America.

