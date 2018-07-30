WASHINGTON (CNN) – Former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden were spotted out to lunch together at a DC bakery Monday.

Staff at the Dog Tag Bakery said they found out the pair would be eating at the restaurant about 30 minutes before they showed up. Both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee, and brownies.

The pair’s restaurant of choice, Dog Tag Bakery, helps train disable veterans, military spouses, and caregivers in business.

The fellowship program at the restaurant provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition back into civilian life.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)