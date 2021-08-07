EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday got underway on Martha’s Vineyard Saturday.

Obama had planned to invited hundreds of celebrities and political allies to the party, according to reports, but said he was scaling back the invite list after criticism as COVID-19 infections surge.

Obama bought his nearly 7,000-square-foot Edgartown home from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck in 2019.

