(WHDH) — Former President Barack Obama left twin brothers Fred and Tim Williams in shock by surprising them as they filmed a video for YouTube’s “BookTube” series.

The Williams brothers have racked up millions of views on their “Twins the New Trend” YouTube channel for their funny reactions to hearing songs for the first time.

This time, they were giving their take on Bob Dylan’s classic song “The Times Are A-Changin'” because it is featured in Obama’s new book “A Promised Land.”

That’s when Obama popped up on their screen, prompting one of the brothers to question if he was live.

“I hear you guys were asking questions,” Obama said. “I decided I’m just going to go ahead and come here live.

The brothers got the chance to ask the former president what he likes about Dylan’s music.

“Whenever you can find some musicians that can really have a message about how America might be, how the world might be, that always is something I pay attention to, and he is one of the greatest examples of that,” Obama replied.

He also gave the twins some high praise for using their humor to bring people together.

“What you guys are doing, which is being open to new ideas, new experiences, and reaching out to different traditions, that’s America at its best,” Obama said.

The former president had one final surprise for the twins. He gave them two signed copies of “A Promised Land.”

The twins’ episode with Obama is set to premiere on YouTube next month.

