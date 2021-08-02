EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Former President Barack Obama is holding his 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend.

Celebrities are expected to be among the hundreds of guests attending the party at the Obama’s Edgartown home.

A COVID-19 coordinator will reportedly be on-hand to organize safety procedures for the party.

All guests are asked to be vaccinated.

The party is set to be held outdoors at the nearly $12 million home the family bought in 2019.

A spokesperson for the White House said President Joe Biden will be unable to attend.

