Obamas buy Celtics owner’s $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate

EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Obamas now own an $11.75 million estate on Martha’s Vineyard.

Barack and Michelle Obama purchased the Edgartown home from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on Wednesday, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

The former first family’s new 6,892-square-foot house at 79 Turkeyland Cove Rd. sits on nearly 30 acres that face Edgartown Great Pond, a barrier beach, and the ocean.

The home features seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, several stone fireplaces, a two-car garage, a detached barn, and a massive pool.

The property first hit the market in 2015 at $22.5 million, according to the newspaper. The price dropped twice over the summer.

Grousbeck first purchased the home in 1998 for $3.1 million, records accessed by the newspaper indicated.

The Obamas have a long history of vacationing on the Vineyard every August.

