NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died and a firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Northboro early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Maple Street found heavy flames coming from the multi-family home.

One occupant died as a result of the fire and one firefighter was injured, according to the Southboro Fire Department.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Westborough Engine 4 and Truck 1 are operating at this 2nd alarm fire in an apartment building on Maple Street in Northborough. pic.twitter.com/Op1amEhKBC — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 10, 2021

