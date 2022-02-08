BROOKLINE, N.H. (WHDH) - Occupants of a minivan escaped injury after their vehicle crashed through ice in Brookline, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the boat launch at Lake Potanipo found the minivan partially submerged in the water, surrounded by broken-off pieces of ice.

The occupants were able to get out on their own and were uninjured, according to the Brookline Fire Department.

Crews used a crane to lift the minivan out of the water.

No additional information was immediately available.

