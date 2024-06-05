Note to aspiring letter carriers: Watch out for the dogs in Springfield.

The Western Mass. city had more incidents in which a dog bit a United State Postal Service worker last year (five) than any other municipality in Massachusetts, the USPS said as it promoted its 2024 National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign starting Sunday.

Bay State dogs bit Postal Service employees 116 times in 2023, about 2 percent of the more than 5,800 dog bites reported nationally last year. Following Springfield was Woburn, where dogs bit letter carries four times, and Beverly, Milton, Shrewsbury and Webster each with three biting incidents. Twenty other communities counted two bites and another 55 municipalities each had one, the USPS said.

When a postal employee sustains an injury by a dog bite, the dog owner could be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs, and pain and suffering for the employee, the USPS said. The agency also noted that the average cost per insurance claim for a dog bite is $64,555.

USPS letter carriers are trained to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory, as well as to never startle a dog. They are told to make a non-threatening noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog when entering a yard, to never attempt to pet or feed a dog, and to place a foot against an outward swinging door to prevent a dog from escaping.

If a dog attacks, carriers are trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something, like their mail bag, between them and the dog, and to use dog repellent if necessary.

“Even though a customer’s dog is friendly to most people, it can always have a bad day,” letter carrier Tara Snyder said. “I know, from experience, even when a dog is in the house, customers need to make sure their door is secure so their dog can’t push it open and bite the letter carrier.”

