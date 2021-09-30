BOSTON (WHDH) - Occupy Boston on Thursday evening gathered at Faneuil Hall to mark the group’s 10th anniversary.

In 2011, the group of protesters, inspired by New York City’s Occupy Wall Street movement, settled on Dewey Square in the Financial District for months.

Now, Occupy Boston says it is gathering to call for city officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall because of its namesake’s slave-trading roots.

Demonstrators plan on setting up tents at the historic marketplace and, despite a heavy police presence, they say they are prepared for whatever happens.

“If they arrest us, they arrest us,” one demonstrator said on Thursday.

The group says that this will be a non-violent protest that will end on or before Sunday afternoon.

There's a big police presence at Faneuil Hall as #OccupyBoston demonstrators gather on the 10th anniversary of their movement to call for a name change for the historical site (Peter Faneuil was a slave trader and slave owner). So far a lot more cops than demonstrators. #7News pic.twitter.com/TTjJiUdxLo — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) September 30, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)