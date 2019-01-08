Ocean State Job Lot acquires 7 Toys ‘R’ Us locations

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot announced Tuesday that is has purchased six former Toys “R” Us locations and has agreed to a long-term lease at a seventh location.

The Rhode Island-based chain’s expansion includes new locations in Brockton, North Dartmouth, and Salem, New Hampshire.

“The recent closure of Toys “R” Us retail stores has allowed Ocean State Job Lot to acquire seven outstanding locations at an extraordinary price,” Ocean State Job Lot Principal Owner and CEO Marc Perlman said.

Additional locations include one store in New York and three in Pennsylvania, which is a new market for the company.

Ocean State Job Lot currently has 133 stores across New England, New Jersey, and New York.

