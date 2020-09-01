O’Connor, Ayyadurai face off in Republican primary

While the Democratic primary for the Senate has drawn most of the attention, two Republican candidates are also battling to gain their party’s nomination for the general election in November.

Kevin O’Connor, a Dover attorney, says he wants to focus on education and affordable health care. Shiva Ayyaduri, a Belmont tech entrepreneur, says science, technology and free speech are major issues for him.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

