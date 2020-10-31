O’Connor says he ‘absolutely’ has a chance in Senate race

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Despite being the underdog in this year’s Senate race, Republican Kevin O’Connor is confident in his chances.

“Absolutely,” O’Connor said when asked if he could beat incumbent Ed Markey. “People of common sense are coming together.”

O’Connor, 58, is a corporate trial lawyer who is married with four children. His wife Janet said she was taken aback when he broached the idea of running for Senate but agreed he should take his shot.

“Someone’s got to step up and he said ‘better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” Janet O’Connor said.

O’Connor says he supports police and opposes higher taxes, and in his sole debate with Markey said he wanted children to be back in school during the pandemic.

“I believe in Republican principles of safe neighborhoods, good jobs, trying to balance the budget, keep America strong in the world,” O’Connor said. “That’s the best way to improve the lives of people in Massachusetts.”

