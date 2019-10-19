Oct. 19 is the most popular day to get married in 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you are going to a wedding on Saturday you are not alone — because Oct. 19 is the most popular date to get married in 2019.

According to the wedding website, The Knot, nearly 34,000 couples will say ‘I do’ on Saturday.

Those couples shelling out an estimated $1 billion on their ceremonies and receptions.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé are among those getting married on the year’s most popular date and they are tying the knot right here in New England.

The Oscar-winner will marry Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, in Rhode Island.

People magazine says the couple will host 150 guests.

