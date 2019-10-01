Odessa man accused of fatally shooting man whose car stalled

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested after authorities say he killed one person and injured another when he opened fire several times last week on people whose vehicles stalled in the Odessa area of West Texas.

Troy Lee Wilson of Odessa was arrested and charged Friday with murder and evading arrest. The 36-year-old remained jailed in the Midland County Detention Center on Tuesday on $550,000 bond. The jail record didn’t list an attorney for him.

An affidavit says that in four incidents last week — three on Sept. 24, one on Thursday — Wilson shot at people after offering to help with their vehicles. Juan Leonardo Rosalez, 31, was killed Thursday. A man who was shot on Sept. 24 was treated and released and no one was injured in the other two incidents.

In the area about a month earlier — on Aug. 31 — seven people were killed and about two dozen injured during a shooting that spanned 10 miles (16 kilometers). Before officers killed 36-year-old Seth Ator , he spread terror across Odessa and Midland while firing indiscriminately from his car into passing vehicles and shopping plazas. He also hijacked a U.S. Postal Service mail truck, killing the driver.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said he “couldn’t speculate” whether last week’s shooter could have been copying Ator.

