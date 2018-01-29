Odin Lloyd’s mom fighting legal loophole that voided Aaron Hernandez murder conviction

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Odin Lloyd is working with lawmakers to fight a loophole that overturned a murder conviction against former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez because she wants to prevent other families from going through such a thing.

Ursula Ward told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that justice was taken away from her when she learned Hernandez’s conviction for murdering her son would be vacated.

“I felt like I lost my son all over again,” Ward said. “I’m asking them to help us, to help families that no longer have a verdict.”

Last April, Hernandez hanged himself in prison. His 2015 murder conviction was vacated because of a centuries-old legal principle in Massachusetts. Because he died before his appeal could be State law said his conviction had to be nullified because he died before his appeal could be heard.

“I had a little bit of comfort when I heard this individual was convicted of a crime. But then about two years later, you’re telling me that the conviction was taken away? Because of him committing suicide? It’s not fair,” Ward said.

Ward is looking to change that law, with the help of a bill filed by her state representative Evandro Carvalho. He says it’s simple.

“If a person commits suicide, they automatically forfeit the right to appeal,” Carvalho said. “So the conviction of the crime stands.”

“If an individual decided that they want to take their own life, then the law should not reverse the conviction,” Ward said.

Ward still has a wrongful death suit against Hernandez’s estate. She says she knows it’s too late for her son, but she’s hoping to help those who may have to face this kind of a struggle in the future.

“I want to make sure I’m helping other Odins out there. Not to go through the pain of sitting through a trial and afterwards the verdict has been yanked away from you. It’s not fair,” Ward said.

Surprisingly, after all she has been through, Ward told Sacchetti that she still forgives Hernandez.

“If you hold on to hate, you can’t move on with your life. And once you forgive, you can move on,” Ward said.

