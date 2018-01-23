Odor in Haverhill home ruled not dangerous by firefighters

HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters determined that a strange odor coming from a Haverhill home is not dangerous the residents who had to evacuate can return.

Firefighters were on the scene Tuesday evening at a multi-family home on River Street.

Firefighters went inside with protective suits and checked all the floors, including the house’s basement. Haverhill’s fire chief said no dangerous chemical was found.

The source of the odor is under investigation. The house is being ventilated and residents will be able to come back Tuesday night.

