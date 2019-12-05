Odor prompts Vermont hospital to close operating rooms

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — The operating rooms in a satellite campus of Vermont’s largest hospital will be closed for the rest of the month while officials search for the cause of an odor that has made some people sick, the University of Vermont Medical Center announced Wednesday.

The operating rooms at its Fanny Allen campus in Colchester will be closed and all surgeries shifted to its main campus in Burlington, the hospital said.

Patients who have surgeries planned this month will be rescheduled.

“We believe closing these operating rooms for the month to further investigate is the right thing to do,” said interim president Dr. Steve Leffler in a written statement released by the hospital. “It’s important for us to take the time we need to get this right.”

On Nov. 27, employees complained of an exhaust-like smell and symptoms including headache and nausea. Seven employees were medically evaluated. A similar incident occurred in October.

Air quality was shown to be safe after both incidents. The cause of the smell, which employees had described alternately as smelling like hamburgers, bacon or fuel, has yet to be determined, the hospital said.

The operating rooms are the only impacted area. The rest of the Fanny Allen campus is operating normally.