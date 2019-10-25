Off-duty Boston firefighter rushes into burning home, saves resident and 2 birds

BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty Boston firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he rushed into a burning home in West Roxbury and saved a resident and two birds on Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a two-alarm blaze at 210 Willow St. around 9 a.m. found flames and smoke shooting from the roof of the two-and-a-half story home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down around 10 a.m. but damages to the home were estimated at about $500,000. Photos from the scene showed several burned-out windows.

Officials say the off-duty firefighter saw smoke and immediately kicked in a door to alert those who were inside the home.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There was 1 firefighter taken by @BOSTON_EMS with minor injuries. Damages are estimated at 500,000. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/BiirEGN4T8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

A great job by an off duty Boston Firefighter who saw the smoke kicked in the door an rescued the occupant from the burning building . They also saved 2 birds. pic.twitter.com/ckO187WLpZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

At approximately 9:00 fire showing from the rear porches of a 2 1/2 story occupied building at 210 Willow St West https://t.co/bDr0nVyD4r extended into the roof . pic.twitter.com/TDEEA0gaox — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

A second alarm has been ordered heavy fire and smoke thru the roof. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/tE2tvuCTnh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling in the building all companies continue to work. pic.twitter.com/16ypQ8kJcQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 25, 2019

