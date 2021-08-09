CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Cambridge police officer on vacation with his family is being credited with helping save a man who was suffering from an apparent overdose in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Officer John Jones and his family had returned to their hotel when they found a man in the hallway who appeared to be overdosing, according to Cambridge police.

After not detecting a pulse, Jones called 911 and performed a sternum rub, which led to inconsistent shallow breathing, police said.

Jones then performed CPR for about eight minutes until the local police arrived.

Jones continued compressions while the local police applied an AED.

A few minutes later, paramedics arrived with Narcan and the man ultimately awoke, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The role of a police officer requires someone with a servant’s heart. A level of selflessness and willingness to help others is instilled in a way that goes far beyond being “on the clock,” Cambridge police wrote on Facebook. “This is another example of the great work our officers continuously do — regardless if they are on or off-duty. Well done, Officer Jones!”

