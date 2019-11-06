Off-duty Cohasset police officer jogging on trail rescues woman, 2 dogs stuck in state park

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty police officer who was out on a jog rescued a woman who was stuck on a trail with her two dogs in a park in Cohasset on Wednesday.

Officer David Roy was jogging through Wompatuck State Park when he came across a Scituate woman and two dogs that were in distress, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Police say Skye, a 7-year old Golden Retriever with only three legs, injured one of her good legs and was unable to walk. Skye’s sister, Penelope, and their owner were stuck about a mile into the park.

Roy called for help and guided emergency responders to their location.

The group was then led out of the park by animal control officers and the woman’s dogs were taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated.

