Off-duty EMT credited with saving life of man seriously hurt in NH fireworks accident

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - An off-duty EMT in East Kingston, New Hampshire, is earning praise after officials say she jumped into action on the Fourth of July when a man at an RV resort she was staying at suffered serious fireworks-related injuries.

Firefighters responding to a report of a man who was seriously injured in a fireworks mishap found East Kingston Fire Department EMT Alex Head providing lifesaving aid to the victim, according to East Kingston Fire Chief Ed Warren.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered two severely injured fingers and a severed thumb, as well as a significant eye injury and facial lacerations, officials said.

He was taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where his thumb was successfully re-attached.

“Each Fourth of July, fire departments can only wait for the inevitable report that someone’s been critically injured by a fireworks-related incident,” Warren said. “In this case, Alex happened to be in the right place at the right time to provide essential aid to a patient in need. While the circumstances are unfortunate, the patient received excellent care and I want to commend Alex for her professionalism and quick actions.”

The man is undergoing additional treatment at Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

