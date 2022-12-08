Police in Washington D.C. are investigating a fatal shooting at a subway station involving an off-duty FBI special agent.

Investigators say the agent shot and killed one person Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. at Metro Center.

Police believe the pair got into an altercation and shots were fired by the agent at some point during the struggle.

The agent was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The FBI said the shooting is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

