EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a car fire on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning.

An off-duty Orleans firefighter reported a car fire on Route 6 by the Eagle Wing Inn in Eastham around 8:15 a.m.

The Eastham Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

