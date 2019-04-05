Off-duty firefighter alerts residents to Belmont house fire

An off-duty firefighter sprang into action Friday and helped rush residents out of a burning home in Belmont.

Firefighters responded to the area of Trapelo Road around 10 a.m. to battle the 2-alarm blaze.

The firefighter who first alerted residents to the fire said, “I was just driving by heading into Boston and I saw the smoke. So, I pulled over and I just went to the front door and started getting people out.”

A man who lives in the building said he is lucky to have made it out of the house safely.

“I heard a fire alarm and then I heard a bonfire,” he said. “I went out to my kitchen and saw smoke coming off the building and left.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

