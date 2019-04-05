Off-duty firefighter alerts residents to multi-family house fire

An off duty firefighter going about his day was able to alert residents inside a burning home and help bring them to safety in Belmont Friday.

Firefighters responded to the area of Trapelo Road around 10 a.m. to battle the 2-alarm blaze.

“I was just driving by heading into Boston and I saw the smoke,” the firefighter said. “So, I pulled over and I just went to the front door and started getting people out.”

He was able to get the attention of a man living on the first floor who then worked to call other residents who may still be inside.

A man who lives in the building said he is lucky to have made it out of the house safely.

“I heard a fire alarm and then I heard a bonfire,” he said. “I went out to my kitchen and saw smoke coming off the building and left.”

No one was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

