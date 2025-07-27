OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty firefighter sprang into action after a vehicle crashed into a wall near a fishing pier on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Sea View Avenue Extension around 8:30 a.m. found a vehicle that had driven over the sidewalk, through the guardrail, and down the embankment before crashing into the railings at the edge of the boardwalk, according to police.

The driver seated on a bench and being tended to by an off-duty firefighter.

The driver, who was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)