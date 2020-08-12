Off-duty firefighter, bystander perform CPR on victim of Foxboro crash

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Norwood firefighter and a bystander jumped into action Wednesday and performed CPR on the victim of a serious crash in Foxboro.

Emergency crews dispatched to the rollover crash on Interstate 495 found a white van that had overturned on its side and had a shattered windshield, according to a post on the Foxboro Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The driver was taken to Rhode Island Trauma Center and the passenger was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Their conditions have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

