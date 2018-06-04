Off-duty firefighter finds dead baby in ocean in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — Authorities are working to identify a baby girl who was found floating in the ocean off Palm Beach County.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter was out boating on Friday afternoon when he spotted something floating in the water on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet.

Upon closer inspection, the firefighter realized it was the body of a female infant.

We are seeking the community's assistance to identify this baby found Friday, June 1st on the ocean side of the Boynton Beach Inlet. The female infant was no more than 14 days old. Anyone with information please call Det. Hamilton at (561)688-4155 or email hamiltonc@pbso.org pic.twitter.com/RxcSAJznBp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 4, 2018

The body appeared to be in the water for several days before being found, detectives said.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit is investigating, while the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. Authorities believe the infant was no more than two weeks old, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The Department of Children and Families released a statement, saying, “The discovery of this little girl is awful. DCF has opened a child death investigation. At this time, very few details are known other than the manner in which she was found.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Florida Abuse Hotline at (800) 962-2873, or the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at (561) 688-3400.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)