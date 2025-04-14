RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty firefighter, along with other good Samaritans, jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car in Raynham Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Brian Trefry says he was driving on the opposite side of the highway when he saw a car on fire.

The car was stuck in a ravine after a rollover crash.

Trefry says he ran across the highway to the car, and with the help of others, was able to pull the woman to safety.

Trefry says it was a mix of instinct and training that prompted him to help.

“I could see the flames, and my first reaction is, ‘if someone’s in here we gotta get them out before this gets worse,” said Trefry. “We do train for these scenarios, whether how frequent we do them or not, and it just shows that the training pays off. Because, when this situation arises it’s almost like muscle memory. You know what you wanna do, you know what you have to do, and you just get it done.”

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)