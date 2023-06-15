BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews said good Samaritans jumped in to help a driver Thursday after a fiery crash in Beverly.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Route 128. In the aftermath of the incident, crews said one of the people who helped get the driver to safety was an off duty firefighter just days into his career with the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department.

“Right place right time to be able to help out,” said Manchester-by-the-Sea Probationary Firefighter Shane Stephenson

7NEWS spoke with Stephenson, who downplayed his role jumping into action.

Stephenson said he was on his way to work when he spotted flames shooting from a car that went off the road, got hung up on a guardrail and burst into flames.

The driver was trapped inside and in trouble.

“I think anybody else would have done the same thing,” Stephenson said of his response.

In addition to Stephenson, two other good Samaritans scrambled to help.

Stephenson has been an EMT for more than 10 years. In this incident, he helped take care of the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, until Beverly firefighters arrived.

Stephenson started with the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department on Monday. Speaking Thursday afternoon, he said he won’t soon forget the morning’s events.

“This will be a memorable moment in my career,” he said. “I’m sure I’m going to get a lot of hassle from the guys over the next couple of days too, so I’m coming in hot.”

“Obviously, it took a lot of people to make that happen, so I’m glad that those people did pull over because they were able to help and they definitely made a positive impact,” Stephenson separately said.

