Off-duty firefighter rescues family from burning home

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — An off-duty firefighter is being credited with rescuing a Connecticut family from their burning home.

Torrington fire Chief Peter Towey says off-duty firefighter Brian Parks arrived at the scene of the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday before the rest of the department and safely evacuated the residents.

No one was injured.

Towey says the blaze started in the garage and spread to the single-family home.

Crews requested a second alarm due to the severity of the fire and brought in off-duty firefighters.

The Drakeville, Harwinton Westside Volunteer, and Torringford Volunteer Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

The displaced residents are staying with relatives.

The cause remains under investigation.

