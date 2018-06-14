Off-duty firefighter rescues family pet from Malden blaze

MALDEN (WHDH) - A family pet trapped inside a burning home in Malden Thursday afternoon was rescued by an off-duty firefighter.

Emergency crews responding to two-alarm house fire on Oliver Street found smoke pouring from the roof of the home.

Although all the residents managed to escape the house safely, a family pet cat was rescued from inside the building by off-duty firefighter Roy Tribble, who was among the first people to arrive on the scene.

“I got to the top of the stairs and he was just clung on to an inch-and-three-quarter hose, staring up at me,” Tribble said. “So I just took him out and gave him to the paramedics. They gave him some O2. Hope he’s gonna be OK.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

