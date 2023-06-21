LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - An off-duty Manchester firefighter is being credited with rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle on the side of I-93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Cellphone video shows a group of people assisting the driver from the vehicle, which went off the road, down into an embankment, and then up in flames.

The off-duty firefighter rushed to the smoking vehicle around 620 p.m., broke the window, and pulled the woman out.

Manchester Fire Chief John Starr said the firefighter was simply doing what he was trained to do.

“Our firefighter’s training kicked in and he did his job and he did it well, we’re trained to handle different situations,” he said.

