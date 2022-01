BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty firefighter helped evacuate residents of a burning building in Boston, officials said.

The firefighter began knocking on doors to get everyone out of the four-story apartment building as heavy smoke built up inside.

Everyone got out safely but five people are now displaced, officials said.

