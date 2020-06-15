Off-duty firefighter saves child from near drowning in Shirley

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The chief of the Acton Fire Department jumped into action around 4:30 p.m. Monday to save a 4-year-old boy who nearly drowned.

Chief Robert Hart was on his way home when he spotted a mother holding her child in her arms by the side of the road screaming for help, according to a release issued by authorities.

The child had made their way outside and into an above ground pool o Lawton Road before being discovered.

Hart administered aid until rescue crews arrived at the scene.

The child was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Their condition is not known at this time.

