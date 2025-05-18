GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two off-duty firefighters, some fishermen, and other bystanders raced to the rescue of three people who became trapped in a vehicle that plunged into the water at St. Peter’s Park in Gloucester on Sunday.

The off-duty firefighters were on a boat nearby when they witnessed the crash and one immediately jumped into the water to help, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith. Their efforts were joined by several local fishermen and other bystanders who assisted at the scene.

The firefighters, Deputy Chief Andrew McRobb and Lt. William Doucette, called the incident into dispatch at 10:49 a.m.

Doucette entered the water to help several crewmembers from Tight Lines, a Gloucester-based lobster boat, who had broken one of the car windows with a hammer to help free the occupants. They worked together quickly with a small group of bystanders to help all three of the occupants out of the vehicle, which had landed on its roof.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driven around granite barriers and over the seawall, where it plunged about 15-20 feet into the water. A Gloucester Police investigation is active and ongoing.

Gloucester Fire crews arrived on the scene and discovered all three occupants were out of the vehicle but still in the water. The bystanders and off-duty firefighters rendered aid and kept the rescued car’s occupants’ heads above the water level.

“Fortunately it was low tide and not high tide,” said Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.

All three occupants were transported to area hospitals with varying injuries.

Lt. Doucette was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“Lt. Doucette jumped into the water with little regard for his own safety,” said Deputy Chief LoGrande. “I’m happy to report that Lt. Doucette is okay after this ordeal. Three people could have easily been lost in Gloucester this morning if not for the bold and decisive actions of these two firefighters and a group of very brave bystanders.”

A local tow company removed the vehicle from the water.

“We’d like to thank everyone who helped get these three people get out of the vehicle,” said Chief Smith. “If not for all of their selfless efforts, this could have been a tragic day in Gloucester. Instead, this is an inspirational story of our community banding together to help three people in mortal danger. All of these people working together in an emergency makes me proud to be a Gloucester resident.”

