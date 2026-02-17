BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Hanover police officer was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton, according to Brockton police.

Thomas Hayes, 36, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident following personal injury or death.

On Monday, Brockton police said they received reports of an unresponsive person in a snowbank near the intersection of Battles and Cross Street.

The person, later identified as Alfredo Alves, 23, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the crash, a witness reported to the Brockton police station that they were a passenger in the car that fatally hit Alves.

“Just minutes after leaving the Cabaret in Brockton, Mr. Hayes began to drive aggressively. Witnesses stated that Mr. Hayes had hit something,” the prosecutor said.

The witness, along with another passenger, said that a Ford Explorer was damaged during the crash, including a broken windshield.

Police say they found the Ford Explorer in Hayes’ driveway and surveillance video showed Hayes was driving the car.

“When he hit him he should have stopped and saved him. Nothing can bring him back. This pain [is] never going to be the same. He could have saved him,” said Anilton Alves, the victim’s father, through a translation by Adenise Alves, the victim’s step-mother. “With the officer, he should have made an example. He should save a life not destroy a life. Because no words can bring him back. We’re in pain.”

Hayes is next scheduled to appear in court on March 31. The incident is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)