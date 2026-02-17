BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Hanover police officer was arrested Monday following a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton.

Thomas Hayes, 36, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident following personal injury or death.

On Monday, Brockton police received reports of an unresponsive person in a snowbank near the intersection of Battles and Cross Street.

The person, later identified as Alfredo Alves, 23, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the crash, a witness reported to the Brockton police station that they were a passenger in the car that fatally hit Alves.

The witness, along with another passenger, said that a Ford Explorer was damaged during the crash, including a broken windshield.

Police say they found the Ford Explorer in Hayes’ driveway and surveillance video was recovered as well, showing Hayes was driving the car.

Hayes is next scheduled to appear in court on March 31. The incident is still under investigation.

