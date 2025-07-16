LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two off-duty Leicester police officers are recovering after officials say they were riding their motorcycles in Worcester and were hit by a drunken driver.

Eddie Santiago and Stephen Kustigian were struck on Thursday and one of them required a tourniquet that was applied by someone at the scene.

The two are recovering at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The Leicester Police Officer Assistance set up a fund to help the two and their families while recovering.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)