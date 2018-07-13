Off-duty lifeguards save 5 teens from rip currents off Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Quick-thinking off-duty lifeguards are being credited with saving five teenagers from rip currents off Hampton Beach in New Hampshire Friday.

Hampton police say they responded to a 6:30 p.m. report of swimmers struggling off Hampton Beach.

When they arrived, they found that a group of off-duty lifeguards, known as ocean rescue, had spotted the five teens from atop a nearby building and brought them back to shore.

