Off-duty Lowell firefighter comes face-to-face with gun-wielding murder suspect

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - An off-duty firefighter Thursday came face-to-face with the man Lowell police are hunting in connection with a murder in the city.

The firefighter was walking into his home when he found Ross Elliot, 51, hiding under a motorcycle case in his yard around 5 p.m.

“I was pretty surprised when he came crawling out with a gun in his hand,” the firefighter said. “Thankfully he didn’t decide to use it. It was pointed right in my face.”

The firefighter said Elliot told him that he wanted to die. He then took off running down Pine Street toward Lowell center.

“He’s clearly not in a good place right now. I let him back away and pulled my phone out as soon as I could to call 911,” the firefighter said.

Authorities have set up a perimeter in the Highlands area. They are asking residents to stay indoors.

Elliot is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend inside an apartment on Stevens Street around 7:30 a.m.

Elliot is said to be “extremely dangerous.” Police and K9 units are scouring the neighborhood.

