Off-duty Mass. State Police trooper credited with helping woman having seizure on overseas flight

An off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper is being credited with helping a woman who was having a seizure on an overseas flight, police say.

Christian Paluk and his family were aboard a TAP Airlines flight from Germany to Portugal Dec. 30 when Paluk noticed several flight attendants moving toward the front of the plane.

Shortly after, the captain asked passengers if there was a doctor on the flight, but to no avail.

Paluk went to the front of the aircraft and identified himself.

He was advised that a woman on the flight, a 43-year-old German citizen, was having a seizure.

Using the plane’s medical kit, Paluk rendered first aid and stabilized the woman, police say.

The woman remained stable until the plane landed in Portugal, where she could get further medical aid.

