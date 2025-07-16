NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, was on administrative leave from the North Andover police department when she was shot earlier in July by police while off-duty; her certification has now been suspended by the state.

The Massachusetts POST commission ordered Fitzsimmons to turn in her uniform, badge, firearm, and other equipment.

Prosecutors said three officers were trying to serve her with a restraining order at her home on July 1 when they said she confronted one of the officers, who shot her.

Fitzimmons’ lawyer said she was suffering from post-partum depression at the time; she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

