BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty nurse helped save a child who was not breathing Friday night in Jamaica Plain, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Arborway in Boston for an unresponsive child, police said.

An off-duty nurse helped stabilize the child before they were taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to police.

The road was shut down briefly in order for the ambulance to swiftly get through. The ambulance also received a police escort.

The child’s age and condition were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)