MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An off-duty officer helped save the life of a man days after graduating from the police academy in New Hampshire.

Madelynn Davis had completed her second day of work as a certified police officer with the N.H. State Police — State Office Complex Police Unit when she went to work out in Manchester on Tuesday.

While walking back to her vehicle following her workout, she noticed a woman screaming frantically in the distance and a man slumped over on the ground, according to state police.

Davis dialed 911 and approached the man who was face down on the ground with a needle nearby, state police said.

The 911 operator instructed Davis and another citizen to flip the man over and begin chest compressions until the Manchester Fire Department arrived.

Emergency crews responded and administered Narcan to the man before transporting him to the hospital.

“Officer Davis’ swift, decisive actions and her attention to the details of the scene demonstrated a commitment to public safety and community caretaking,” state police wrote on Facebook. “There is no question that the actions of Officer Davis were instrumental in keeping the male subject alive and ensuring the best possible outcome.”

Davis graduated from the 185th N.H. Full-Time Police Academy on Friday, where she placed second in her class academically and received the Granite State College Scholarship Award for her academic achievements.

